Bus monitor charged with enticing child, failing to report suspected abuse

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The Brief Whitfield County deputies arrested school bus monitor Maria Susanne Roberts at her home Oct. 1. Investigators said Roberts gave a minor a man's contact information to try and connect them. Authorities state Roberts handed the minor a pregnancy test after learning of possible abuse, rather than reporting it to law enforcement.



A Whitfield County school bus monitor is in jail after deputies said she tried to connect a minor with a man and failed to report suspected child abuse.

What we know:

Whitfield County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Maria Susanne Roberts at her home on Thursday.

Deputies stated Roberts was working as a bus monitor when she gave a minor a man's contact information in an effort to connect the two.

Investigators also reported that when a minor told Roberts she might be pregnant from being abused, Roberts handed the minor a pregnancy test instead of contacting police or child welfare workers.

Roberts was booked into the Whitfield County Jail on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and failure to report suspected child abuse.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not named the school district or specific bus routes Roberts monitored.

Authorities have not identified the man involved or indicated if he faces charges.

Law enforcement officials have not released the age of the minor or detailed the underlying abuse allegations.