White House extends pause on student loan repayment again

article

The Biden Administration announced late Tuesday afternoon that the pause on student loan repayment would be extended once again, this time to allow the Supreme Court to rule on the student debt relief program.

The White House launched the online debt relief program applications on Oct. 17 and received nearly 22-million applications. By Oct. 21, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the program from distributing any funds to any qualified applicants.

As of November, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals was still considering a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancelation indefinitely.

This new notice regarding repayment was tweeted out to The White House's more than 8-million followers on Twitter.

"The pause will end no later than June 30, 2023," the tweet read, "Payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends."

Prior to this, debtors were gearing up to begin repayment Jan. 2023.

It is not yet clear when the court will come to a decision.