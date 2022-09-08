White House flag at half staff, Eiffel Tower lighting turned off; Landmarks honor Queen after her death

President Joe Biden has ordered the White House flags at half staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor the monarch.

"Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo directed the lighting on the Eiffel Tower to be turned off on Thursday night in honor of the queen.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: The Union flag flies half mast as people gather at Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married P Expand

"Tonight, the Eiffel Tower lights will be switched off in homage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Hidalgo said.

In the U.K., all official flags were ordered to be at half-mast until after the queen's funeral.

"Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, all official flags, including the Union Flag, should be half-masted from as soon as possible today until 08.00 the day following The Queen’s State Funeral. Flags may be flown overnight during this period but should remain at half-mast," according to a press release posted by the U.K. government.

Read President Biden's full statement here: