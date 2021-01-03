White flags planted in Piedmont Park as tribute to Georgians who have died from COVID-19

article

A section of Piedmont Park was covered in a sea of white flags on Sunday to honor the Georgians who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 10,000 white flags were planted in the ground in tribute to the fallen.

COVID-19 survivors joined local activists in planting the flags to demand the Senate provide struggling Americans with the help they need.

The names of those who have died were read aloud throughout the day.

Organizers believe artistic activism will demonstrate a powerful visual representation of the dire need for Georgians.

As of Sunday at 3 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 9,893 confirmed and 1,071 probable deaths from the virus. The GDPH said there have been 587,076 confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Those total new case numbers do not include the 103,824 cases confirmed by antigen tests, commonly called rapid COVID tests.

