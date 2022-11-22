7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire

A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in.

Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house.

"My nightlight was off, but the living room power was still on, and stuff, and I smelled smoke, so I woke up, and told my parents," said Sinclair.

With Keegan’s fast thinking, his family, including his seven-month-old brother, Maddox, got out.

"I was really scared that he was going to get hurt," Keegan added.

"I love him, and he’s my favorite brother," he said of his only sibling.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The Sinclair family is praising the quick-thinking of their 7-year-old son Keegan for getting them out of their White County home during a fire on Nov. 18, 2022. (Courtesy: Kevin Sinclair)

Their father, Kevin Sinclair, put the flames out with a fire extinguisher and the fire department arrived soon after. Sinclair says he is proud of his son.

"He just knew something wasn’t right, so he was really smart, quick to thinking to wake us up, so that’s where I’m impressed," said Sinclair.

The White County Fire Department is going to be honoring Keegan's action Wednesday in a special ceremony.