White Cane Awareness Day in Midtown Atlanta

Tuesday is White Cane Awareness Day, a day meant to celebrate the achievements who are blind or visually impaired.

The Atlanta City Council presented a proclamation recognizing Tuesday as White Cane Awareness Day at The Center for the Visually Impaired in Midtown.

Clients of the center walked through the surrounding Midtown neighborhood in the afternoon to highlight the importance of the white cane as well as to remind those who work and travel through the area to be mindful of the visually impaired.