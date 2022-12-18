Where you can see spectacular holiday light displays in Georgia
Is your idea of celebrating the holiday season a spectacular light show?
It's likely there's a light display nearby for your family to enjoy!
Here are a few places to go in Georgia to see elaborate holiday lights:
Lights of Joy
Where: 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw
Hours: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 27 through Jan. 1
Tickets: Free, donations accepted
Lights of Joy claims to be the largest residential light display in Georgia with more than 1 million lights.
Stone Mountain Christmas at Stone Mountain Park
Where: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain
Hours: Select days through Jan. 1
Tickets: $39.95 for adults, $34.95 for kids; more info
World of Illumination’s 'Reindeer Road' at Six Flags White Water
Where: 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta
Hours: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. through Jan. 1
Tickets: $39.99 per car, more info
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags
Where: 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell
When: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Tickets: $39.99, more info
ATL Holiday Lights at Lakewood Amphitheater
Where: 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1
Tickets: $40, more info
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Where: 1345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta
When: 5p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 14
Tickets: Peak nights at $47.95 for adults, $44.95 for children, more info
Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
Where: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
When: Beginning 5 p.m. through Jan. 4, weekends through Jan. 16
Tickets: $19.99, children under 7 are free; more info
Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens
Where: 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain
When: 4 p.m. through Jan. 2
Tickets: Up to Adult $39.95, child 3-11 $34.95, more info
Winter WonderLights at State Botanical Garden of Georgia
Where: 2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens
When: Through Jan. 8
Tickets: $15, $13.50, more info