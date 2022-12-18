Expand / Collapse search

Where you can see spectacular holiday light displays in Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Holidays
Is your idea of celebrating the holiday season a spectacular light show?

It's likely there's a light display nearby for your family to enjoy! 

Here are a few places to go in Georgia to see elaborate holiday lights:

Lights of Joy

Where: 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw

Hours: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Nov. 27 through Jan. 1

Tickets: Free, donations accepted

Lights of Joy claims to be the largest residential light display in Georgia with more than 1 million lights.

Stone Mountain Christmas at Stone Mountain Park

Where: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

Hours: Select days through Jan. 1

Tickets: $39.95 for adults, $34.95 for kids; more info

World of Illumination’s 'Reindeer Road' at Six Flags White Water

Where: 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta

Hours: 6 p.m.-10 p.m. through Jan. 1

Tickets: $39.99 per car, more info

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags

Where: 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell

When: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1

Tickets: $39.99, more info

ATL Holiday Lights at Lakewood Amphitheater

Where: 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1

Tickets: $40, more info

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Where: 1345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta

When: 5p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 14

Tickets: Peak nights at $47.95 for adults, $44.95 for children, more info

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

Where: 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

When: Beginning 5 p.m. through Jan. 4, weekends through Jan. 16

Tickets: $19.99, children under 7 are free; more info

Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens

Where: 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain

When: 4 p.m. through Jan. 2

Tickets: Up to Adult $39.95, child 3-11 $34.95, more info

Winter WonderLights at State Botanical Garden of Georgia

Where: 2450 S. Milledge Avenue, Athens

When: Through Jan. 8

Tickets: $15, $13.50, more info