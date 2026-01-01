article

The Brief New Year’s Day is a federal holiday and falls on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. USPS offices will be closed, and most banks. Many grocery stores and retailers will be open, but their hours could vary by location.



The new year has officially started and if you need to head out to get those much-needed supplies or want to check out deals and bargains at your local stores, it's probably a good idea to call or go online to see the stores' schedules for Thursday.

Here’s a list of what's open and closed on New Year's Day, 2026.

When is New Year’s Day 2026?

New Year’s Day is on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Mail delivery

Post offices are closed, and regular mail won't be delivered. But Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered, according to the USPS website.

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on New Year's Day, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations. Make sure to check your local stores for hours and more information.

Banks

The U.S. stock markets and banks are closed Thursday, Jan.1, but will reopen on Friday, Jan. 2.

Grocery stores and other retailers

Some stores may choose to open or close or have varied hours depending on the location.

Walmart is open on New Year's Day, but may have adjusted hours. Check your local store’s website for hours.

Target is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Visit the website for hours of operation.

Walgreens is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Check your local store for additional information.

Kohl’s is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Visit the store’s website for hours.

CVS is open on New Year’s Day, but may have modified hours. Consumers should contact their local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Grocery Stores

Open

Most national grocery store chains are open today as well. Some are listed below:

Closed