What led to the arrest of a Troup County father for abuse

The Brief A Troup County father arrested on child abuse charges investigation began after doctors treated his infant for broken bones. Investigators say 27-year-old Jordan Bragg's baby suffered internal injuries that resembled damage from a severe car crash. Authorities located the father following hospital reports, and the one-month-old boy is expected to make a full recovery.



A 27-year-old father remains behind bars without bond in Troup County after hospital staff alerted authorities to severe injuries on his one-month-old son.

Investigators said the baby's trauma looked like the result of a car wreck, but the child had actually been in the care of his father, Jordan Bragg.

Troup County father arrested child abuse

What we know:

Hospital staff at a Children's Health Care facility in Atlanta contacted deputies late Monday evening after treating the infant for extensive injuries. Medical teams determined the baby had internal injuries, broken bones, healing fractures, and damage to his spleen and liver that could not have come from a fall or accident.

The child was initially taken to a hospital in Meriwether County before being flown by air ambulance to Atlanta. Detectives traveled to the Atlanta hospital the following morning, met with medical staff, and identified the parents.

Court details and suspect status

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what specific object or action caused the physical trauma. It remains unclear where the injuries took place before the child received emergency care.

Current health and legal proceedings

What's next:

Bragg faces charges of aggravated battery and child abuse. He is currently being held without bond at the Troup County Jail.

Deputies reported that the one-month-old boy is in stable condition. Medical providers expect the child to make a full recovery.