What is lemon pepper wing pound cake? Inside the viral Georgia offering

The Brief A Douglas County baker’s lemon pepper wing pound cake went viral after hitting 3.3 million views on social media. Baker Tina Arnold serves the sweet and savory treats at her bakery shop, Jewell's Treats & More, only two days a week. Inspired by her daughter's idea, Arnold keeps her recipe secret while encouraging others to take creative risks.



A Georgia baker created a viral sensation after turning a savory Atlanta area classic into a sweet dessert that reached millions online.

Jewell Treats and More owner Tina Arnold took a wild idea from her daughter, Jewell, and turned it into an instant hit. Arnold started selling the lemon pepper wing pound cake out of her bakery this summer, offering the citrusy, salty-sweet dessert just two days a week.

Atlanta viral dessert

What we know:

A single social media post featuring the unique treat racked up 3.3 million views in a day and a half. The fried-looking pound cake mixes citrusy lemon flavor with a salty, savory and sweet finish.

Arnold enjoys reading all the comments online, whether people are confused or ordering three cakes at a time. She compares the flavor combination to piling fried chicken, collard greens, yams and cornbread on one plate at a family reunion, then topping it off with a slice of cake with some remnants of the savory entrée still on the plate.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Baker Tina Arnold makes her viral lemon pepper wing pound cake at Jewell's Treats & More in Douglas County, Georgia, turning a savory Atlanta-area favorite into a sweet dessert that racked up millions of social media views, pictured on September 3, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Bakery secret recipe

What we don't know:

Arnold refuses to share the recipe for her viral cake, jokingly telling FOX 5 Atlanta that keeping the secret is a matter of survival. It remains unknown if she will ever expand sales beyond her current schedule.

Jewell's Treats and More sells out of the limited product every Wednesday and Saturday. Despite any online critics, Arnold advises other creators to step out, try new ideas and ignore what people might say.