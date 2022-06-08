Dozens displaced after early morning apartment fire near Austell

article

More than three dozen people were displaced after an apartment fire overnight near Austell.

Firefighters were called out just after 1 a.m. to the Premier apartments located in the 300 block of Westwood Place SW.

Cobb County firefighters said crews found a two-story apartment building with flames through the roof.

Fire officials shared images of the scene showing flames shooting through the roof.

Six units sustained fire and water damage, firefighters said.

About 43 people were left homeless.

Fire crews everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries.

Crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread to other apartment buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.