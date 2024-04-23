Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old West Richland boy after 2 women killed

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man accused of killing two people, one of them outside a West Richland elementary school, before running off. An AMBER Alert has been issued for him and his 1-year-old child, who he is believed to have abducted.

Around 3:20 p.m. on April 22, Wiley Elementary School in West Richland went on lockdown for a shooting that happened right outside.

No students were injured, but a woman was pronounced dead outside of the school.

Police say that the shooting was an isolated incident and that the suspect knew the victim.

When police were searching the suspect's home, they found another person dead inside.

According to Washington State Police, the two victims were his ex-wife and girlfriend. It's unclear which woman was killed at the home and which at the school.

Police are now looking for 40-year-old Elias Huizar. Huizar is 5'6" and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen in a 2009 silver Toyota Corolla with WA plates CBZ4745.

An AMBER Alert was issued late Monday night for Huizar and a 1-year-old, Roman Huizar. Roman is around 2 feet tall, weighs 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, the West Richland Police Department (WRPD) announced that Huizar had been spotted in Portland, Oregon overnight, possibly driving a black sedan. The AMBER Alert has been extended from Washington to Oregon. It's believed Elias is heading to Mexico with the child.

He is also a former Yakima Police officer.

According to the Tri-City Herald, in February, Huizar pled not guilty to child rape charges. The Herald also reported that just days before Monday's shooting, Huizar's ex-wife filed for a custody change of their two children.

FOX 13 is working to obtain the court documents.

Police have not confirmed that his ex-wife was the victim outside the school.

He is considered armed and dangerous and police believe he will commit more violent crimes.

If you spot him, call 911 and refer to the West Richland homicide case.

