West Point man ID'd as third victim in deadly crash with LaGrange College students

The family of a 24-year-old man killed in a head-on crash in Troup County is grieving.

Georgia State Patrol said West Point resident Rico Martinx Dunn died after he was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Dunn's family shared a photo of their loved one with FOX 5 Atlanta.

The crash happened Saturday night on Ga. Highway 109 near the intersection with Paddle Wheel Drive west of LaGrange.

Georgia State Patrol crash investigators said the crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. when a 2015 Honda Accord, occupied by LaGrange College freshmen pitchers Jacob Brown and Stephen Bartolotta, tried to pass a car in the no passing zone. The car crashed into Dunn's GMC Sierra. The truck flipped and landed on the roadway.

LAGRANGE COLLEGE FRESHMEN PITCHERS AMONG THREE KILLED IN TROUP COUNTY CAR CRASH

Dunn was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash report was not ready to release late Monday morning.