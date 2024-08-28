West Nile virus cases on the rise in 30 states, including Georgia

In Brief West Nile virus cases are rising in over 30 states, with 289 reported nationwide and six in Georgia. Only 20% of those infected show symptoms, but the virus can be fatal. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently contracted the virus; health officials urge precautions against mosquito bites.



Health leaders are raising concerns as cases of West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne illness, are increasing across the United States.

So far, more than 30 states, including Georgia, have reported cases. According to the CDC, there have been 289 cases nationwide this year, with six of those occurring in Georgia.

While only about 20% of those infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms, some cases can be fatal.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds before biting humans, making it difficult to predict where the virus will spread next.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Chief Science Advisor to President Biden, recently contracted West Nile virus. The 83-year-old was hospitalized for six days but is expected to make a full recovery. Health officials urge the public to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites as the virus continues to spread.