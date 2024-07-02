West End mall shooting: Police searching for shooter

article

A shooting around the West End Mall on Tuesday evening has Atlanta police searching for the shooter.

Officers were called out just before 6 p.m. to 832 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was speaking to medics as he was being treated at the scene and eventually was taken to an area hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police blocked off a section of the mall's parking lot while investigators combed over the scene.

Details about the shooter are under investigation by the APD Aggravated Assault Unit.