Wendy Williams' son blames inner-circle for her "sad downward spiral"

The son of know-all, tell-all TV-personality Wendy Williams said her mental and physical health is rocky, and he fears she's being taken advantage of.

Kevin Hunter Jr. spoke to the U.S. Sun in his first interview. He said his mother's team is responsible for her "sad downward spiral."

The 22-year-old said Williams struggles with severe alcoholism. He claimed things have only gotten worse since she was placed under guardianship last year.

On May 20, Wendy was slated to speak at The Ultimate Women's Expo in Atlanta, but had to pull out for health reasons last minute. In her son's interview, he confirmed she was checked into a medical facility in New York around the time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) (Getty Images)

Kevin told reporters he feared his mother's team has been encouraging her to drink despite her documented history of problems with alcohol.

"What's been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all," he told the U.S. Sun.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams and son, Kevin Hunter Jr. attend the ceremony honoring Wendy Williams with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

"They don't know the situation fully and there are times when she does talk that she may sound coherent enough, and they may think: ‘Okay, she just wants to have fun,’" he said. "And for that reason, I will never have hate, even with the hired help. Everyone is just trying to take care of themselves. It is what it is."

This story was reported out of Atlanta.