Road shut down due to fire at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital parking deck

Crews have blocked multiple roads in Marietta while they battle a vehicle fire at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Marietta police tell FOX 5 the fire started around 10:15 a.m. in the blue tower parking deck of the hospital.

Crews currently have control of the fire and are working to put it out.

Officials say Kennestone Hospital Boulevard is closed from Church Street to North Avenue. The road will remain closed for around 1 to 2 hours while the investigation continues. Tower Road was originally closed but has since reopened.

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.