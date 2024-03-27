NICU babies celebrate first Easter early at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center

article

Spring has sprung at the Wellstar Cobb Medical Center NICU where the Easter Bunny made her rounds a bit early.

The adorable bundles of joy gaining strength every day with the nurses in Austell were showered with gifts and love ahead of the holiday weekend.

Their caregivers were gracious enough to share a few photos with FOX 5 Atlanta. Posing with props like stuffed bunnies, eggs and carrots, these petite professionals were clearly ready for their closeup.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Credit: Wellstar Cobb Medical Center NICU)

Giving birth prematurely can be a stressful, challenging time for families. Sometimes it's the little things, like an impromptu photoshoot, that can add a little sunshine to someone's cloudy day.