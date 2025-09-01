Well-known Marietta pastor has died at the age of 94

article

A prominent Cobb County pastor has died.

What we know:

Rev. Dr. Nelson Price, who served as pastor of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta for more than three decades, passed away Saturday at the age of 94, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

Price was a well-known faith leader in metro Atlanta and beyond, guiding Roswell Street Baptist Church through years of growth and community involvement during his tenure.

What we don't know:

The cause of death has not been released.

What's next:

Funeral arrangements are expected to be finalized later this week.