Weekend job fair to offer headshots, resumes, child care

The current U.S. unemployment rate is low, but there are many people out there who are under-employed or ready to look for a better opportunity. Many of us know how daunting prepping for a job hunt can be.

So this weekend a modern, mobile job fair is expected to kick off a national tour here in Atlanta. It’s a one-stop shopping opportunity. Jobseekers can get headshots, resume courses, and more.

"It’s an immersive experience where we are taking the approach of going to the community, rather than asking the jobseekers to come to us," said Bree Davis with Insight Global, an Atlanta-based staffing agency.

The company's "Be The Light" tour starts in Atlanta at the Grey Lot Turner Field Saturday, Nov. 12 at 655 Central Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.

"You can either attend the photo studio that’s sponsored by LinkedIn, get a free headshot digital and print, or have that conversation with that recruiter and say, ‘I showed up today with no resume’, Ms. Davis told us. "They can sign up for one of our workshops and get a resume on the spot."

This free, one-day event kicks off a nationwide tour trying to help people get the tedious parts of job hunting done in a single day.

Bert Bean, the company CEO, said they saw a gaping hole that needed to be filled.

"How does ‘the single parent working two minimum wage jobs just to make ends meet’ (…) have time to figure this stuff out?"

They don’t. That’s the problem. Mr. Bean's global, for-profit staffing company decided to offer a free service to help people in their hometown.

"As simply as I can put it, we feel it is our responsibility," he said, "We believe in the power of developing our people here."

An Insight Global survey of Atlanta jobseekers revealed the four big reasons job hunters are stalled. Twenty-seven percent said they are intimidated by job searching, and a lack of confidence is right up there at 26-percent. Some, 21-percent, don’t know how to get started, and 20-percent said they worry that no college degree means no advancement.

"We are here to help you build that confidence," Bree Davis said about their survey results. "To help you articulate your skills, your talent in that resume workshop."

Putting all of these resources in one spot was important to the company’s idea of helping folks manage what they call "time poverty" – not enough hours in the day. To make it even simpler to say ‘yes’ and not ‘no’ to this opportunity, there will be on-site child care while you work on you.

"You don’t need a suit or tie to show up here. Come as you are (…) Get empowered," said Ms. Davis.

The event is expected to last from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.