Wednesday weather: Thick fog in Atlanta this morning, cool afternoon ahead

The Brief Patchy morning fog gives way to sunshine and mild temps 🌤 Highs near 72°F today; cooler and breezy behind Tuesday’s front 🍃 Rain returns late Sunday, with heavier showers Monday and Tuesday 🌧



Some drivers may need extra time on the road this morning as patches of thick fog settle across parts of metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Conditions are otherwise calm and dry, with a pleasant — if slightly cooler — afternoon in store.

Temperatures won’t climb quite as high as earlier this week, but sunshine and a light breeze will make for a comfortable day. A cold front that passed through Tuesday is bringing drier air, setting up a nice stretch of weather through the weekend.

However, changes are on the horizon. Rain chances will return late Sunday into early next week, with the heaviest rain expected Monday and Tuesday.

🌤 Today’s Forecast

Morning: Patchy fog in spots; temps in the upper 40s to low 50s

Afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild 🌞

High: 72°F

Evening: Clear and cool 🌙

Low: 50°F

📅 Extended Outlook

Saturday: ☀️ Mostly sunny, highs near 74°F

Sunday: 🌦 Increasing clouds, scattered showers late

Monday–Tuesday: 🌧 Widespread rain, cooler temps mid-60s

Wednesday: 🌤 Partly cloudy and drier again