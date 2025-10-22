Wednesday weather: Thick fog in Atlanta this morning, cool afternoon ahead
ATLANTA - Some drivers may need extra time on the road this morning as patches of thick fog settle across parts of metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Conditions are otherwise calm and dry, with a pleasant — if slightly cooler — afternoon in store.
Temperatures won’t climb quite as high as earlier this week, but sunshine and a light breeze will make for a comfortable day. A cold front that passed through Tuesday is bringing drier air, setting up a nice stretch of weather through the weekend.
However, changes are on the horizon. Rain chances will return late Sunday into early next week, with the heaviest rain expected Monday and Tuesday.
🌤 Today’s Forecast
Morning: Patchy fog in spots; temps in the upper 40s to low 50s
Afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild 🌞
High: 72°F
Evening: Clear and cool 🌙
Low: 50°F
📅 Extended Outlook
Saturday: ☀️ Mostly sunny, highs near 74°F
Sunday: 🌦 Increasing clouds, scattered showers late
Monday–Tuesday: 🌧 Widespread rain, cooler temps mid-60s
Wednesday: 🌤 Partly cloudy and drier again