Wednesday Weather: Spotty showers fade as cooler, sunny weather arrives

The Brief Light showers early Wednesday, but dry stretch ahead Cooler mornings in the 50s, 40s in the North Georgia mountains Mostly sunny afternoons near 80 degrees into the weekend



North Georgia is starting the day with cloudy skies and spotty showers, but a stretch of dry and cooler weather is on the way.

Light rain moved through parts of the southwest metro overnight, leaving some damp roads in Cobb and Douglas counties early Wednesday. Forecasters say the showers are expected to taper off within hours and will not affect travel.

Temperatures in Atlanta began the morning in the low 70s, similar to Tuesday, but with lower humidity levels. Blairsville was already at 59 degrees, and many other locations are expected to see 50s by Thursday morning.

By the afternoon, skies should clear with mostly sunny conditions and highs near or slightly above average. The cooler trend will be more noticeable later in the week, with morning lows dipping into the 50s in metro Atlanta and even the 40s in the North Georgia mountains. Highs are expected to stay near 80 degrees.

🌤️ North Georgia Forecast

🌧️ Wednesday (Today):

Morning clouds & light showers, clearing by afternoon. Highs near 80°.

🌞 Thursday – Friday:

Sunny skies, cooler mornings. 🌡️ Lows in the 50s metro, 40s in the mountains. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.

🌞 Saturday:

Picture-perfect fall day. Crisp morning 🌬️ (low 50s) and sunny afternoon near 80°.

🌦️ Sunday:

Mostly dry, slim rain chance late. Highs upper 70s.

🌧️ Monday – Tuesday:

Scattered showers return ☔ with highs in the 70s.

The tropics remain active, with Hurricane Humberto weakening north of Bermuda and Hurricane Imelda strengthening and taking aim at the island. Forecasters say Georgia will not be directly affected.

Looking ahead, dry weather is expected through the weekend. A slight chance of showers may return Sunday, with scattered rain possible early next week.