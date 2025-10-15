Wednesday Atlanta Weather: Warm streak continues, rain on the way

The Brief Another warm, sunny day ahead with highs in the low 80s 🌞 Dry stretch continues through Saturday before changes arrive 🌤 Cooler temps and needed rain move in Sunday with a 50% chance 🌧



It’s another warm and sunny start to the day across North Georgia as we hit repeat on the week’s weather pattern. Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning — around 65 degrees in Atlanta — with most other spots starting in the 50s. Skies remain clear and dry, thanks to high pressure anchored over the Great Lakes, keeping the region calm and comfortable.

What we know:

By this afternoon, expect highs to climb into the low 80s — once again flirting with record territory as we soar well above the seasonal average of 75 degrees. The warm, dry stretch will continue through the rest of the workweek and into the first half of the weekend.

But changes are coming. A cold front arriving late Saturday into Sunday will bring cooler temperatures and much-needed rain. The best chance for measurable rainfall — possibly up to an inch in some spots — will come during the day Sunday, tapering off by evening.

🌤 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday: ☀️ Sunny and warm — High 82°, Low 60°

Thursday: ☀️ Mostly sunny — High 83°, Low 61°

Friday: 🌞 Continued warm and dry — High 82°, Low 60°

Saturday: 🌤 Partly sunny, staying warm — High 82°, Low 62°

Sunday: 🌧 Showers likely (50% chance), cooler — High 73°, Low 58°