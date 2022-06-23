Say ‘I do’ in Italy: Lazio Region will pay you 2,000 euros to get married there

article

Have you ever dreamed of getting married in Rome? Italy’s Lazio Region will pay you up to 2,000 euros, or about $2,100, to do just that.

The promotion, called "In Lazio with Love," is open to both Italians and foreigners in an effort to help the region recover from the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lazio Region in central Italy includes Rome, Italy’s capital, and shares its northern border with Tuscany. It’s one of 20 administrative regions in the country.

There are rules for eligibility. Couples have to marry or enter into a civil union in the Lazio Region, and they must buy wedding services and supplies from local companies. Couples will then have to submit forms to be reimbursed for up to five wedding services or items, including:

wedding favors

ceremonial car rental

formal wear for ceremony

flowers

catering and restaurant services (maximum of 700 euros, or $736.76)

hair, makeup, etc.

honeymoon (maximum of 700 euros, or $736.76)

hotel rooms and wedding venue

video and photography services

animation and entertainment services

wedding planner service

wedding rings

printing of holdings

The promotion runs through the end of the year. Couples can submit for reimbursement through Jan. 31, 2023. None of the wedding items or services can be ordered online, and couples have to show receipts.

