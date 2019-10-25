Wedding held for therapy dogs at North Texas hospital

article

Wedding bells were ringing at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center on Friday, but it wasn’t for patients.

Golden retriever therapy dogs Peaches and Duke are seen snuggling up to each other and sharing a “puppuccino” from the hospital’s Starbucks when they arrive at the hospital every Friday to “bring relief and joy to patients undergoing physical medicine therapy.”

Peaches and Duke enjoy some wedding cake after their wedding at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

That gave hospital officials the idea to throw the loving couple a doggie wedding at the hospital.

Methodist’s Health System’s Vice President of Pastoral Services Caesar Rentie officiated the wedding, and Peaches and Duke even got to enjoy their wedding cake after the ceremony.

The two dogs are registered with Pet Partners, which helps promote the “health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education.”