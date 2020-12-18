Weather models show chance of snow on Christmas Eve in north Georgia

Next week starts with the first day of winter and ends with Christmas Day, so of course, the chance of wintery precipitation including snow has crept into the forecast.

Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 53 and a low of 30. A good day to get in last-minute Christmas shopping, just remember to follow the coronavirus protocols.

Enjoy that while you can because later that night, showers will be moving into the area, mainly after midnight and Sunday will be rather rainy and dreary.

Expect a slight warm-up on the first day of winter on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s and lows in the mid-to-upper 30s through Wednesday.

The next rain in the forecast comes on Thursday with the possibility that it will change over to snow.

Some of the long-rang computer guidance models are suggesting the possibility for Christmas Eve snow, but that forecast will be refined in the next few days.

If Santa doesn’t bring the snow with him, he definitely will bring the cold. Christmas Day, highs will be in the upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s.

