Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty, more charges

By Angu00e9lica Sanchez
Published 
Updated 12:38PM
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Waukesha parade suspect pleads not guilty

Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, pleaded not guilty on Friday, Feb. 11 to all 77 charges against him.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, pleaded not guilty on Friday, Feb. 11 to all 77 charges against him. 

"We’ve received copies of the information we wave formal reading and we’re going to enter pleas of not guilty this morning," said Jeremy Perry, defense attorney.

Brooks' defense team on Friday also requested a new venue – or for a jury to be brought in from a difference county. New documents filed in court say "Brooks is entitled to a trial by an impartial jury." His attorneys argue the attack was witnessed by thousands – as was the public support for the victims.

Darrell Brooks makes court appearance in connection with Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

Darrell Brooks makes court appearance in connection with Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

The state has yet to file its response to the motion. But ultimately, a judge will rule on the request.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brooks has multiple open cases – three of them in Milwaukee. Two are related to a Milwaukee domestic violence case. The other is related to a 2020 gun charge. Brooks will be shuttled back to Milwaukee County next week for a status hearing in that case.

snapshot-2022-02-11T111758.451.jpg

Darrell Brooks

Brooks remains jailed on $5 million bail.