Waukesha Christmas parade: Georgia House begins session with moment of silence for victims

The Georgia House of Representatives held a moment of silence on Monday in recognition of people who died when an SUV plowed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

House Speaker David Ralston provided an introduction as the session began.

"Before we begin this morning, I think it's proper that we pause and reflect on the horrific event that occurred yesterday," Ralston said.

At least five people were killed and dozens more were injured on Sunday. The Associated Press reported investigators arrested a man, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, suspected of driving the SUV.

Investigators are examining whether the SUV's driver may have been fleeing from a crime when he crashed into the paradegoers, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told The Associated Press.

A "person of interest" was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

