A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Fort Morgan, Alabama, on Monday, September 5.

This footage captured by Rachel Wilson Reist shows the waterspout spinning in the distance. Other social media users posted similar videos of the phenomenon.

According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water. Onlookers should never move closer to investigate a waterspout as they can be just as dangerous as tornadoes, the NWS said.