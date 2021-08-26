Residents displaced by late-night DeKalb County apartment fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Several people were able to escape a late-night apartment fire in DeKalb County.
The fire broke out at the Waterford Manor Apartments on Covington Highway shortly around midnight.
Flames damaged several buildings in the complex.
Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out safely and there were no injuries.
The Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced by the fire.
