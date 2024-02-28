Expand / Collapse search
Water main break on Stratford Road NE impacts apartments, businesses

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Buckhead
ATLANTA - Crews responded to a water main break at 3400 Stratford Road NE overnight, according to Atlanta Watershed Management.

Three apartment complexes, two businesses and two hydrants were impacted by the break in the Buckhead area. 

The break was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

AWM has not posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. 