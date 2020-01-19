Water leak at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite experienced a water leak Sunday.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed a fire sprinkler water line broke around Noon and caused water to leak from portions of second floor to portions of the first floor and the basement.

According to CHOA, some patients are being directed to the Egleston and Hughes Spalding locations. No current patients at the Scottish Rite location were moved.

"No patients have been transferred or are being transferred from Scottish Rite." a CHOA spokesperson said, "Only select patients referred from other hospitals to Scottish Rite are being directed to Egleston and Hughes Spalding."



Clinical and operations teams worked to contain the leak and assess the damage, hospital officials said.

The hospital's emergency department remains open.