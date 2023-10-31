Watch: Kitten rescued after getting stuck in car dashboard trying to escape new owner

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County
8
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Polk County, Haralson County

Watch: Kitten rescued after getting stuck in car dashboard trying to escape new owner

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Sydney firefighters rescue kitten stuck in car dashboard

Footage captured the moment firefighters rescued a kitten from the dashboard of a car in Sydney, Australia, after it became stuck during a car trip home. (Credit: Fire and Rescue NSW via Storyful)

SYDNEY, Australia - A cat, who may have been trying to escape from its new ower, ended up getting stuck in the car dashboard. 

Authorities in Australia released the footage of first responders rescuing the feline.

The Fire and Rescue NSW said the kitten was being driven home for the first time by its new owner when the cat "made a run for it, scampering behind the dashboard where it got stuck".

Firefighters had to carefully take apart the dashboard of the Holden sedan to rescue the kitten. 

RELATED: Watch: Dolphins guide lost whale and calf back to migration route in heartwarming display

The kitten was uninjured. 

The kitten – now named "Dashi" as a result of its ordeal – was returned safely to its thankful owner, according to Storyful.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 