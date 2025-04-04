Gov. Kemp talks about signing Senate Bill 36 (RFRA) into law
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is talking about signing Senate Bill 36, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, into law.
The law is modeled after the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act and will prevent governments from impeding on someone's religious rights in most cases and stop the enforcement of laws that conflict with someone's religious expression.
The Republican-led House approved the bill 96-70 but Democrats said without added protections, the bill will let people discriminate against those individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ and religious minorities. Two Republicans voted against the bill and one Republican supported it.