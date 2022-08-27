Watch: Girl walks alligator on leash through splash pad on hot day

Most alligators looking to cool off tend to take a dip in a pond or river, but a Pennsylvania alligator was recently treated to a trip to a splash pad on a hot summer day.

Visitors to Philadelphia’s LOVE Park are used to seeing people walk dogs on leashes, but did a double take on Friday when they spotted a girl taking an alligator on a stroll.

Video shows a young girl with an alligator on a leash as the pair played in a series of water fountains at the park.

According to the Philly Voice, the alligator is an emotional-support animal named Wally who was adopted in 2016 by reptile enthusiast Joie Henney.

Wally is used to attracting attention.

The 7-year-old reptile, who "loves to give hugs," is currently in the lead in a new pet popularity contest – America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom – which includes animals of all shapes, sizes and species.

Henney, who is currently battling cancer, had also set up a GoFundMe to help feed and the care for his reptiles as he received treatment for the disease.