Watch: Bodycam video shows when Covington officer was dragged

The Brief Newly released bodycam video shows a Covington police officer being dragged by a car during a traffic stop. Police say a shoplifting suspect drove away as the officer ordered her to stop, causing him to fall from the vehicle. The officer was initially hospitalized, and the suspect now faces felony charges.



Newly released police bodycam video shows the moment a Covington police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop on Highway 142 last Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman arrested after Covington officer dragged by car

What we know:

Police said the driver was a shoplifting suspect who took off as the officer ordered her to stop. The officer was dragged before falling from the vehicle.

Despite being injured and struggling on the ground, the officer was able to tell another officer which direction the driver went.

Backup officers soon arrived, and the injured officer was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The suspected shoplifter, Destinee Riggins, was arrested at an apartment complex after an extensive search.

What's next:

Riggins faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and eluding and shoplifting.