Watch: Bear paddles through crystal clear Lake Tahoe

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Watch: Bear paddles through crystal clear Lake Tahoe

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Wild Nature
Fox TV Stations

Black bear takes a dip in Lake Tahoe

A black bear was spotted enjoying a leisurely swim on a sunny October day in Lake Tahoe near Incline Village, Nevada. (Credit: Roland Schumann via Storyful)

Bears just want to have fun. 

At least one black bear decided to make the most of its time at Lake Tahoe and was captured paddling through crystal clear waters. 

Drone footage recorded by Roland Schumann showed the bear taking a leisurely swim in the lake on Oct. 27. 

The bear is then seen latching on to a dock pole before swimming around a bit more and heading toward the shore. 

08b39341-

Still image taken from drone video showing a black bear swimming in Lake Tahoe. (Roland Schumann via Storyful)

"It was a beautiful sunny day and I was capturing photos of the gorgeous lake when I spotted the bear going for a swim," Schumann said. 

"I have lived in Tahoe for 12 years and I do see wild bears frequently, but this is the first time I’ve seen one swimming," he added. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 