Arthur Blank addresses Falcons shakeup, Matt Ryan a possible candidate

The Brief Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed recent firings publicly for the first time. Former quarterback Matt Ryan is a candidate for the new president of football role. Blank said the team expects wins and confirmed belief in Michael Penix Jr. as the future quarterback.



Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since the team’s major leadership shakeup, explaining why the organization moved on from head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

What we know:

Blank said the decisions were difficult but necessary, citing the team’s structure, talent level, and expectations for more wins on the field. While praising Morris and Fontenot for their efforts, Blank said the franchise did not reach the level he believes it is capable of achieving.

Blank also confirmed the team is beginning a search for several key leadership roles, including a newly defined president of football position.

Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was identified as a candidate for that role, which Blank clarified would focus on on-field football matters, not operations. Blank added he believes Michael Penix Jr. remains the franchise quarterback moving forward.

