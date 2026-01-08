Expand / Collapse search

Arthur Blank addresses Falcons shakeup, Matt Ryan a possible candidate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 8, 2026 11:14am EST
Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank talks about the future of the Falcons

Arthur Blanks held a press conference on Thursday morning to talk about the future of the Atlanta Falcons after a shakeup at the top. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank addressed recent firings publicly for the first time.
    • Former quarterback Matt Ryan is a candidate for the new president of football role.
    • Blank said the team expects wins and confirmed belief in Michael Penix Jr. as the future quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since the team’s major leadership shakeup, explaining why the organization moved on from head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

What we know:

Blank said the decisions were difficult but necessary, citing the team’s structure, talent level, and expectations for more wins on the field. While praising Morris and Fontenot for their efforts, Blank said the franchise did not reach the level he believes it is capable of achieving.

Blank also confirmed the team is beginning a search for several key leadership roles, including a newly defined president of football position. 

Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was identified as a candidate for that role, which Blank clarified would focus on on-field football matters, not operations. Blank added he believes Michael Penix Jr. remains the franchise quarterback moving forward.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

Falcons address leadership changes in post-shakeup briefing

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank is speaking publicly following major organizational changes within the franchise. The news conference comes after a series of front-office and leadership shakeups as the team looks ahead to the 2026 season. Blank is addressing questions about the direction of the organization, expectations moving forward, and the search for new leadership roles. We are listening in as he outlines the team’s vision and responds to concerns from fans and media.

