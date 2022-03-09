Washington Commanders to acquire Carson Wentz from Colts for draft picks: report

Carson Wentz appears to be the latest quarterback on the move.

The Indianapolis Colts traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a handful of draft picks, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Washington is reportedly receiving at least two third-round picks in the deal.

Wentz only spent one season with the Colts after the team acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. Wentz had the Colts in playoff contention for most of the season but lost the final two games of the season and failed to get into the postseason. Their 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars set off a chain reaction in the NFL, making the final game of the regular season matter more than ever.

Wentz played and started each of the team’s 17 games. He had 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. It was only the third time in his career he’s played at least 16 games since he came into the league at the start of the 2016 season.

The Commanders have been in the market for a starting quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who the team signed at the beginning of the 2021 season, only appeared in one game after going down in Week 1 with an injury and missing the remainder of the season.

The Commanders had Taylor Heinicke start a majority of their games with Garrett Gilbert starting one and Kyle Allen appearing in two more.

