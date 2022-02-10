Warrants issued for insurance fraud suspect in DeKalb County

Warrants have been issued for a Virginia man connected to a fraud case in DeKalb County, the Georgia Insurance and Fire Commissioner's office announced Thursday.

According to Commissioner John F. King, 39-year-old Zack Bradford Jr. is wanted for one count of Insurance Fraud.

A Dekalb County judge issued a warrant for Bradford Jr. on February 8.

The suspect reported tires and wheels of a vehicle were stolen from his home and submitted multiple claims to an insurance company, officials said.

"Investigators discovered Mr. Bradford submitted the first claim in 2019, and subsequently submitted the same invoice and photograph in 2021 to receive a second payment for a total of $7,775," Commissioner King said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

