Warrant: Cobb County man tried to buy preteen girl for sex

A Cobb County man is under arrest after officials say he tried to buy a preteen girl for sex.

Officials have accused Justin Caleb Cook of attempting to purchase a 12-year-old girl for sexual intercourse. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Officials arrested 43-year-old Justin Caleb Cook on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at a building on the 700 block of Whitlock Avenue that is home to multiple Cobb government offices.

According to the arrest warrant, Cook is accused of committing the offense between the nights of Feb. 13 and Feb. 18.

The warrant says that Cook attempted to purchase a 12-year-old girl for sexual intercourse.

He's now charged with felony trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.