Warning issued after widow of Georgia veteran targeted by scammers

article

The Brief Scammers targeted a grieving widow, falsely claiming she needed to pay for burial insurance at a VA cemetery. Officials warn of high-pressure tactics and bogus fees disguised as legitimate funeral or memorial costs. Residents should verify funeral services and report suspicious activity to the Secretary of State’s office.



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is urging the public to remain vigilant when selecting perpetual care and memorialization services, following a recent scam that targeted a grieving widow.

What we know:

In January, a Georgia resident reported that their mother was deceived by a scammer posing as a representative from the Veteran’s Affairs (VA) cemetery, where her late husband was set to be buried.

The scammer falsely claimed she needed to purchase an insurance policy to cover her during the burial. When she hesitated, the scammer pressured her to pay immediately, threatening that failure to do so would reschedule or cancel the service.

Initially, she attempted to send the payment via Zelle, but fraud detection flagged and rejected the transaction. The scammer then directed her to use PayPal, where she unfortunately sent $1,200.

What they're saying:

After realizing the fraud, the victim’s family contacted Secretary Raffensperger’s office, which quickly alerted the cemetery and a local funeral home. The funeral home confirmed that these types of scams are increasingly common. The case has since been escalated to law enforcement authorities for further investigation.

Common Memorialization Scams to Watch For:

Bogus fees for VA cemetery services that should be free for eligible families.

High-pressure tactics demanding immediate payment for unfamiliar services.

False claims of unpaid debts on behalf of the deceased.

Unsolicited offers of help from unknown sources claiming to handle memorial benefits.

How to Protect Yourself:

Research funeral homes and cemeteries before committing to services.

Confirm plans directly with official representatives.

Document end-of-life decisions and ensure family members are informed.

Never sign blank documents or agreements without reviewing all fees.

Scammers often target families at their most vulnerable moments, making awareness and caution crucial. If you or someone you know has been affected by a memorialization scam, report it to the Secretary of State’s Cemeteries Division at cemeteries@sos.ga.gov.