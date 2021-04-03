Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 11:45 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Warner Bros. Pictures releases 1st trailer for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

First trailer for long-awaited Space Jam sequel drops

LeBron James stars in the sequel to the hit 1996 film, Space Jam. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the first trailer for the long-awaited "Space Jam" sequel Saturday morning.

LeBron James was 12 years old when Michael Jordan led Toon Squad to victory against the Monstars 25 years ago. Now it’s his turn to lead Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of our favorite Loony Toons in a game of hoops against a new villainous crew.

James’ on-screen son, Dom, is being held captive by a rogue algorithm, subtly named Al G. Rhythm — portrayed by Don Cheadle. The only way to free him is for Toon Squad to beat Rhythm’s crew.

It may seem like a daunting task, but the plucky Toon Squad is technically undefeated.

The trailer is packed with cameos and mentions of other WarnerMedia properties, like dragons from the "Game of Thrones" series, Gandalf from "Lord of the Rings," King Kong, The Iron Giant and Superman. 

Lebron James Space Jam 2 (1)

LeBron James stars in the sequel to the hit 1996 film, “Space Jam.” (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dom is portrayed by Cedric Joe. James’ oldest son, Darius, is being played by Ceyair J. Wright.

Harper Leigh Alexander will play his daughter, named Xosha, and Sonequa Martin-Green stars as James’ wife, Kamiyah.

Fans can watch "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in theaters or on HBO Max on July 16.

This story was reported from Atlanta. 