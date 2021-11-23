Warming centers open Tuesday night in metro Atlanta

A handful of warming centers are being opened again on Tuesday evening as temperatures dip below freezing.

Temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to dip to at or near freezing.

The city of Atlanta announced it would open a warming center at 8 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane. Transportation is available from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street.

The warming stations in Gwinnett County will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Temperatures must be 35 degrees and below and people who visit the sites can warm up and eat at these five locations:

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross (Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906)

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford (Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19)

Centerville Senior Center, 3075 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville (Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337)

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth (Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108)

Gwinnett County is also asking for volunteers to help staff those centers. For more information click here.

Douglasville will have a warming center open Tuesday night at the police department community room located at 2083 Fairburn Road from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

