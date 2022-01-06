Warming center open Thursday night in metro Atlanta at wind chill dip into teens

A handful of warming centers are being opened again on Monday evening as temperatures dip below freezing across metro Atlanta.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said temperatures overnight are expected to dip well below freezing with wind chills in the teens in many areas.

Here is a list of some of those shelters:

Atlanta

The city of Atlanta announced it would open a warming center at 8 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane. Transportation is available from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor Street.

Cobb County

MUST Ministries warming shelter located at 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Marietta will be open with check-in by 8 p.m. for those spending the night. Men and women will be sheltered separately and food will be provided.

DeKalb County

Three fire stations in DeKalb County will also be serving as warming centers starting Monday at 8 p.m. Fire Station 3 located at 100 N. Clarendon Ave in Avondale Estates, Fire Station 4 located at 4540 Flakes Mill Road in Ellenwooand, and Fire Station 6, located at 2342 Flat Shoals Road in Atlanta, will be open to citizens overnight.

Douglasville

Douglasville will have a warming center open Tuesday night at the police department community room located at 2083 Fairburn Road from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Gwinnett County

The warming stations in Gwinnett County will be available from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Temperatures must be 35 degrees and below and people who visit the sites can warm up and eat at these five locations:

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross (Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906)

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford (Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19)

Centerville Senior Center, 3075 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson Street, Lawrenceville (Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337)

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth (Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108)

Gwinnett County is also asking for volunteers to help staff those centers. For more information click here.

If you know of other warming shelters email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

