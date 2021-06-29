Warm springs gift shop suffers heavy fire damage

Firefighters in Warm Springs spent more than one hour battling flames at a business on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire was at 55 Broad Street in Warm Springs, which matches the address of Mountain Crafts, a gift shop.

One firefighter was injured from smoke inhalation and was hospitalized.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:30 p.m. and the fire was under control by 9 p.m.

Officials said about 30 firefighters were on scene, including units from Manchester and Flint Hill.

Officials said Mountain Crafts sustained heavy fire and smoke inside. Buildings on either side of the shop did not sustain any damage.

