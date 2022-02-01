Wanted man who eluded K9s, drones after high-speed chase captured

A Coweta County man led authorities on a high-speed chase and tried to outrun K-9 officers and even a drone during a freezing night

Chaz Elliott Cook faces felony fleeing, reckless driving, and speeding among other charges. He was already wanted on outstanding warrants.

Last Friday night, temperatures dropped into the low 30s in Coweta County. But the cold didn’t stop him from running from the law, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said, after crashing his truck at the end of a high-speed chase.

Body cam video shows when a deputy attempted to stop a motorist for speeding. The video shows the SUV driver decided to make a run for it. That chase would go through some pretty rural roads in Coweta County. It left the road at one point when the driver, later identified as Cook, drove through someone’s front yard.

Eventually, Cook crashed his Chevy Tahoe into a tree. Deputies said Cook then made a run for it. Investigators said he successfully eluded deputies for several hours, including a K9 and a drone with thermal imagery.

A motorist eventually spotted him walking the wood line near the scene and called 911. Deputies said they then were able to take him into custody.

Deputies said they found him extremely cold after having been in the woods with temperatures below freezing. They said they had Cook checked out at the hospital.

Cook was booked into the Coweta County jail without bond.

