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Wanted man barricades himself in Clayton County apartment, arrested by SWAT

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clayton County
Published September 4, 2026 8:16 PM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 8:16 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Pine Drive in Clayton County
    • Amir Abdul Coleman barricaded himself inside a home before SWAT safely apprehended him. 
    • Coleman was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault and burglary. 

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man with multiple outstanding warrants was safely taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Clayton County.

Atlanta police search warrant

What we know:

Clayton County police officers executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Pine Drive for a man facing multiple outstanding charges. The suspect, identified as Amir Abdul Coleman, barricaded himself inside the home when law enforcement arrived. 

Members of the Clayton County Police Department SWAT Team responded to the scene. Tactical officers safely apprehended Coleman without further incident. 

Coleman faces a list of active charges including aggravated assault, burglary, battery, escape, fleeing to elude, theft by taking, and theft by receiving. 

Clayton County police standoff

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what led up to the initial search warrant. Officials have also not confirmed how long Coleman remained barricaded inside the home before surrendering. 

Standoff investigation status

What's next:

Law enforcement officials stated that the case remains an active investigation. Additional information will be released as the inquiry progresses. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department, who confirmed the execution of the search warrant and the suspect's arrest details. 

Clayton CountyCrime and Public Safety