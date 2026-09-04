'I just do it': Beloved Henry County bus driver reaches 50 years

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The Brief Henry County Schools bus driver Darlene Campbell celebrated 50 years of driving local students and families. Campbell began her full-time career in August 1976 and navigated big buses, special needs routes and field trips. HCS Transportation team members sat down for ridealong interviews Friday to celebrate her milestone service.



A veteran Henry County Schools bus driver took colleagues and reporters along for a ride Friday to celebrate 50 years of driving local students.

Henry County bus driver

What we know:

Darlene Campbell started her first day of full-time driving for the Henry County Schools Transportation Department on Aug. 30, 1976.

Over five decades, she navigated big buses on field trips, managed special needs routes, and safely transported generations of local children.

A Henry County Schools bus parked outside as transportation staff celebrate veteran driver Darlene Campbell’s 50-year career serving local students in Henry County, Georgia on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

She initially balanced two jobs, serving as both a paraprofessional at Hampton Elementary and a driver, before focusing full-time on the road.

Campbell said she first applied to buy more food for her growing family.

"As long as the man above gives me the help to do it, and they'll let me do it... I enjoy being out and about," Campbell said.

Darlene Campbell operates her route in Henry County, Georgia, marking 50 years of transporting local children and special needs students across the district on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

District officials have not announced an official retirement date for Campbell.

Darlene Campbell navigates roads in Henry County, Georgia as colleagues and reporters join her to commemorate her 50th anniversary with the Henry County Schools Transportation Department on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Decades on local roads

The backstory:

Born in Tazewell, Tennessee, Campbell moved to Georgia in 1965 when her husband, Wendell, took a job at Ford Motors in Hapeville.

The couple celebrates 63 years of marriage in November, surrounded by four children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Veteran bus driver Darlene Campbell behind the wheel during a ridealong event celebrating her 50 years of driving students for Henry County Schools in McDonough, Georgia on September 4, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Along her routes, Campbell expanded her work to carry special needs students to job training sites at businesses like Burger King and Marshall's.

She continues driving today alongside substitute drivers like 91-year-old Ken Ross, who has driven for the county for 23 years.