'God is love': Georgia woman turns 112, shares her secret to long life

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Fayetteville resident Mabel Dunbar reflects on reaching her 112th birthday milestone surrounded by loved ones at her metro Atlanta home on September 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Mabel Dunbar of Fayetteville celebrates her 112th birthday with family and friends. Born in Jamaica in 1914, Dunbar credits her long life to her strong faith and loving family. The family gathered on Friday for a celebration featuring food, stories, and cake.



A Fayetteville woman is marking a major milestone as she turns 112 years old surrounded by loved ones.

Mabel Dunbar gathers with family and friends for a birthday celebration at her Fayetteville home.

Fayetteville birthday celebration

What we know:

Born Sept. 5, 1914, in Jamaica, Dunbar lived in Florida with her daughter starting in 1994 before moving to Fayetteville in August 2025 to live with her granddaughter and grandson-in-law.

The mother of one, grandmother of four, and great-grandmother attribute her longevity to her deep religious faith and close family ties.

Dunbar spent her life serving others and staying active. Until recently, she loved to cook, made her own breakfast every morning, and enjoyed sharing stories with visitors.

Family members place a sparkling birthday crown on 112-year-old Mabel Dunbar during a milestone celebration at her Fayetteville home on September 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Jamaican heritage

What they're saying:

Deeply religious, pleasant, and talkative, she expressed gratitude for reaching 112 while reflecting on her journey.

"God is love and I love my families," Dunbar said during the gathering. "I love all my families and strangers. Because the amount of friends that I have, a lot of person going to leave me one year to be 112. And the large half of me, 120 to leave."

Mabel Dunbar enjoys a slice of birthday cake fed to her by family members as she marks her 112th birthday in Fayetteville on September 5, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Dunbar’s bond with her family remains central to her daily life. Sitting with relatives, wearing a birthday crown, and enjoying cake, she offered advice to younger generations.

"Treat them the best you can, because they are important," Dunbar said regarding grandchildren. "You need them when you can to help yourself like me. These good people are on me all the time, and I'm happy to see them when they come."